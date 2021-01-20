BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Receives Outperform Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BAESY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BAE Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. BAE Systems presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Get BAE Systems alerts:

OTCMKTS:BAESY opened at $26.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.24. The company has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. BAE Systems has a 52-week low of $19.89 and a 52-week high of $34.74.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BAE Systems stock. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 156,954 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 4,427 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BAE Systems were worth $3,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

BAE Systems Company Profile

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.