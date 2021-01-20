BaaSid (BAAS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.10 Million

BaaSid (CURRENCY:BAAS) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. One BaaSid token can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. BaaSid has a total market capitalization of $4.10 million and $121,871.00 worth of BaaSid was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BaaSid has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.81 or 0.00057558 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $191.41 or 0.00529501 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005542 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00042107 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002768 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,401.59 or 0.03877246 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002767 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00012942 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00015945 BTC.

BaaSid Token Profile

BaaSid (BAAS) is a token. BaaSid’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,100,000,000 tokens. The official message board for BaaSid is medium.com/@baasid.info . BaaSid’s official Twitter account is @baa_sid and its Facebook page is accessible here . BaaSid’s official website is www.baasid.com/#token

Buying and Selling BaaSid

BaaSid can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BaaSid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BaaSid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BaaSid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

