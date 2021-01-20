B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Shares Sold by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC cut its position in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) by 42.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,750 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BTG. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 13.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 124,386,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $811,000,000 after purchasing an additional 14,549,116 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. boosted its position in B2Gold by 49.1% during the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 17,211,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,494,000 after purchasing an additional 5,669,037 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in B2Gold by 41.7% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,136,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098,960 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in B2Gold by 19.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,258,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in B2Gold by 24.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,799,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,286 shares in the last quarter. 57.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get B2Gold alerts:

Shares of BTG opened at $5.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.43. B2Gold Corp. has a 12-month low of $2.16 and a 12-month high of $7.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.11.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. B2Gold had a net margin of 39.56% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $487.17 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BTG. Raymond James lowered their price target on B2Gold from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on B2Gold from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.51.

B2Gold Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

See Also: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO).

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.