B. Riley Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB)

L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for L Brands in a report issued on Friday, January 15th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.17. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for L Brands’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.65 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.84 EPS.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 37.40% and a negative net margin of 1.77%.

LB has been the subject of several other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on L Brands from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on L Brands from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on L Brands from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on L Brands from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on L Brands from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.73.

Shares of LB opened at $45.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.63, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.85 and a 200-day moving average of $32.05. L Brands has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $48.29.

In other L Brands news, insider James L. Bersani sold 18,900 shares of L Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total value of $749,385.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 195,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,734,366.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LB. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its holdings in shares of L Brands by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 14,543,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $462,614,000 after acquiring an additional 5,897,656 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in L Brands by 7.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,098,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $448,468,000 after purchasing an additional 973,270 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in L Brands by 221.8% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,389,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,188,000 after purchasing an additional 957,421 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in L Brands by 145.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 736,963 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,443,000 after purchasing an additional 436,472 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in L Brands by 29.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,769,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,491,000 after purchasing an additional 401,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

