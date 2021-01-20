B. Riley Comments on Endeavour Silver Corp. (EDR.TO)’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:EDR)

Endeavour Silver Corp. (EDR.TO) (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) – Stock analysts at B. Riley reduced their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (EDR.TO) in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 19th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.11. B. Riley also issued estimates for Endeavour Silver Corp. (EDR.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on Endeavour Silver Corp. (EDR.TO) from C$6.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Endeavour Silver Corp. (EDR.TO) from C$5.20 to C$6.25 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. CIBC upped their target price on Endeavour Silver Corp. (EDR.TO) from C$7.00 to C$7.75 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Pi Financial set a C$4.80 target price on Endeavour Silver Corp. (EDR.TO) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

Shares of TSE:EDR opened at C$5.45 on Wednesday. Endeavour Silver Corp. has a 12-month low of C$1.30 and a 12-month high of C$7.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$858.22 million and a PE ratio of -21.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$5.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59.

In other Endeavour Silver Corp. (EDR.TO) news, Director Bradford Cooke sold 18,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.25, for a total value of C$134,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 947,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,867,794.50. Also, Senior Officer Daniel Dickson sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.20, for a total value of C$432,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$287,200.80.

Endeavour Silver Corp. (EDR.TO) Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

