Ayr Strategies (OTCMKTS:AYRSF) PT Raised to $60.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Ayr Strategies (OTCMKTS:AYRSF) had its price objective lifted by Canaccord Genuity to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 182.22% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Ayr Strategies from $13.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Ayr Strategies in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Ayr Strategies in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Ayr Strategies from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ayr Strategies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.67.

OTCMKTS AYRSF opened at $21.26 on Monday. Ayr Strategies has a twelve month low of $3.44 and a twelve month high of $22.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.89.

Ayr Strategies Inc, a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates and manufactures branded cannabis products for distribution through its network of retail outlets and through third-party stores primarily in Massachusetts and Nevada. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

