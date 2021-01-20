Axis DeFi Price Tops $0.39 (AXIS)

Axis DeFi (CURRENCY:AXIS) traded 24.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 19th. Axis DeFi has a market cap of $821,817.38 and approximately $59,251.00 worth of Axis DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axis DeFi token can now be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00001112 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Axis DeFi has traded 65.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Axis DeFi alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.59 or 0.00058084 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $194.21 or 0.00547818 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005602 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00042624 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,391.30 or 0.03924506 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002821 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00013124 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00015882 BTC.

Axis DeFi Token Profile

Axis DeFi (CRYPTO:AXIS) is a token. It launched on August 2nd, 2018. Axis DeFi’s total supply is 24,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,084,401 tokens. The official website for Axis DeFi is axisdefi.com . Axis DeFi’s official Twitter account is @LaneAxisVFM and its Facebook page is accessible here

Axis DeFi Token Trading

Axis DeFi can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axis DeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axis DeFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axis DeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Axis DeFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axis DeFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.