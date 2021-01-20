AXIS Capital (AXS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th. Analysts expect AXIS Capital to post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter. AXIS Capital had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a negative return on equity of 2.79%. On average, analysts expect AXIS Capital to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AXS opened at $51.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of -27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.13 and a 200 day moving average of $46.58. AXIS Capital has a 52-week low of $31.82 and a 52-week high of $66.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from AXIS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AXS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on AXIS Capital from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. MKM Partners raised their price target on AXIS Capital from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AXIS Capital from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded AXIS Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.80.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

