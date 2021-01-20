Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.43 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the highest is $0.46. Axalta Coating Systems reported earnings of $0.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will report full-year earnings of $1.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $2.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Axalta Coating Systems.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.26. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.44 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AXTA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Axalta Coating Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.25.

In related news, Director Robert M. Mclaughlin sold 35,000 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total transaction of $992,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,490 shares in the company, valued at $1,999,096.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,862 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXTA opened at $28.87 on Friday. Axalta Coating Systems has a 1 year low of $12.92 and a 1 year high of $31.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.02 and a 200-day moving average of $25.66.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

