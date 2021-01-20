Avrupa Minerals Ltd. (AVU.V) (CVE:AVU) Shares Gap Up to $0.12

Avrupa Minerals Ltd. (AVU.V) (CVE:AVU) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.12, but opened at $0.13. Avrupa Minerals Ltd. (AVU.V) shares last traded at $0.13, with a volume of 9,500 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.09 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Avrupa Minerals Ltd. (AVU.V) Company Profile (CVE:AVU)

Avrupa Minerals Ltd., a junior exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, tin, tungsten, molybdenum, copper, lead, zinc, tellurium, barite, and fluorite. It has seven exploration licenses in three countries, including four in Portugal, two in Kosovo, and one in Germany.

