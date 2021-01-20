Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Price Target Increased to $40.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) had its target price lifted by KeyCorp from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AVTR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Avantor from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Avantor from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Avantor from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on Avantor from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Avantor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Avantor presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.45.

Get Avantor alerts:

Shares of AVTR stock opened at $29.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.02. Avantor has a fifty-two week low of $6.66 and a fifty-two week high of $30.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.87. The company has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 247.42, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.84.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Avantor had a return on equity of 44.58% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avantor will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Avantor news, major shareholder New Mountain Investments Iii, sold 36,016,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $893,559,267.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Stubblefield sold 98,452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.45, for a total value of $2,702,507.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,147,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,949,863.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,624,471 shares of company stock worth $910,119,771. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Avantor in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Avantor in the third quarter worth about $67,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Avantor in the second quarter worth about $73,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 70.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 1,202.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries worldwide. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

Featured Article: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.