Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) and Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Financial Analysis

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) and Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Avadel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

53.8% of Avadel Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.8% of Moleculin Biotech shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Avadel Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.3% of Moleculin Biotech shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Avadel Pharmaceuticals and Moleculin Biotech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avadel Pharmaceuticals $59.22 million 6.65 -$33.23 million ($0.89) -7.60 Moleculin Biotech N/A N/A -$13.20 million ($0.32) -3.19

Moleculin Biotech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Avadel Pharmaceuticals. Avadel Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Moleculin Biotech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Avadel Pharmaceuticals and Moleculin Biotech, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avadel Pharmaceuticals 0 0 9 0 3.00 Moleculin Biotech 0 0 2 0 3.00

Avadel Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $16.56, indicating a potential upside of 145.01%. Moleculin Biotech has a consensus price target of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 145.10%. Given Moleculin Biotech’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Moleculin Biotech is more favorable than Avadel Pharmaceuticals.

Risk and Volatility

Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Moleculin Biotech has a beta of 2.11, suggesting that its share price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Avadel Pharmaceuticals and Moleculin Biotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avadel Pharmaceuticals 38.70% -33.91% -11.75% Moleculin Biotech N/A -113.25% -63.20%

Summary

Avadel Pharmaceuticals beats Moleculin Biotech on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United States, France, and Ireland. The company primarily develops FT218, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of narcolepsy patients suffering from excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy. It also markets three sterile injectable drugs used in the hospital setting, including Akovaz that is indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension occurring in the setting of anesthesia; Bloxiverz, a cholinesterase inhibitor indicated for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; and Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC in January 2017. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

About Moleculin Biotech

Moleculin Biotech, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology drug candidates. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin that is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs. The company's flagship immune/transcription modulator is WP1066, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of brain tumors, as well as to treat pancreatic cancer, AML, and glioblastoma. It also develops WP1220, an analog of WP1066, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial for the topical treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma in Poland; WP1234 for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and WP1732, an analog of WP1066 for the treatment of AML, pancreatic, and other cancers. The company's lead metabolism/glycosylation inhibitor compound is WP1122 to treat cancers and viruses. In addition, it engages in the preclinical development of other drug candidates, including other immune/transcription modulators and metabolism/glycosylation inhibitors. The company has partnerships and collaboration agreement with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, Emory University, Mayo Clinic Research Endeavor, The University of Iowa, Medical University of Gdansk, University of Bergen, DERMIN Sp. z o. o., and WPD Pharmaceuticals Sp z.o.o for the development of various drug candidates. Moleculin Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.