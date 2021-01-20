Autus Asset Management LLC Takes Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Autus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,746 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Express in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Express in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in American Express by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 460 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Anna Marrs sold 2,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total transaction of $246,771.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 14,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total value of $1,435,994.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,358,906.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $126.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $120.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.33. The company has a market cap of $102.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. American Express has a 12 month low of $67.00 and a 12 month high of $138.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The payment services company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The business’s revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AXP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of American Express from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Barclays raised shares of American Express from an “equal weight” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.46.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

