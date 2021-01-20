Autus Asset Management LLC Sells 554 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Autus Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,865 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $7,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHW. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 693 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 0.5% in the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC increased its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 2.5% in the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 607 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 1.4% during the third quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 1,063 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 313 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SHW shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $765.00 to $778.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $800.00 to $818.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. CSFB boosted their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $734.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $709.67.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 7,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $673.47, for a total value of $4,997,147.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,034,655.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO John G. Morikis sold 22,282 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.19, for a total value of $14,933,173.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,306 shares in the company, valued at $83,978,828.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SHW traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $725.61. 451,148 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435,604. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $726.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $686.14. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $325.43 and a 1 year high of $758.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $65.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.80 by $0.49. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 56.69% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.65 earnings per share. The Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 24.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

