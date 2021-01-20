Autus Asset Management LLC Sells 460 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Autus Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,429 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Price Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 153.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 587 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 800 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 47.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Cleveland Research downgraded shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.68.

In other news, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $13,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 309,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,127,055. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total value of $1,522,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,276,795.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 325,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,685,750. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ORCL stock opened at $61.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.62. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $39.71 and a one year high of $66.20. The stock has a market cap of $180.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

