Autus Asset Management LLC Sells 2,621 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Autus Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,621 shares during the quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 136.4% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Sowa Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in Chevron by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX stock traded up $2.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $94.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,336,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,095,186. The stock has a market cap of $176.48 billion, a PE ratio of -15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $51.60 and a 12-month high of $115.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.06 and a 200 day moving average of $83.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $24.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.34 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price target on Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist boosted their price target on Chevron in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Truist Securiti dropped their price objective on Chevron from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.27.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

