Autus Asset Management LLC Sells 235 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Autus Asset Management LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 14,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Natixis increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 30,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 4,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter.

IWD stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $141.23. 2,111,449 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,856,691. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $136.28 and its 200-day moving average is $124.27. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $84.11 and a 12 month high of $142.69.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

