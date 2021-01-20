Autus Asset Management LLC Sells 1,462 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Autus Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,038 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,462 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,072,613 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,067,428,000 after purchasing an additional 798,604 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 105.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 343,243 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $69,853,000 after purchasing an additional 176,578 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,312,645 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $674,157,000 after buying an additional 699,981 shares during the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,345 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,919,000 after buying an additional 3,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 113,615 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $23,122,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $216.44 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $132.52 and a 12-month high of $232.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $217.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The firm had revenue of $37.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.67 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.89%.

In other news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $44,516,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 778,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,264,952.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total value of $6,372,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,064 shares in the company, valued at $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 334,500 shares of company stock worth $74,142,240 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Fundamental Research raised their price target on Microsoft from $220.41 to $223.67 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.71.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

