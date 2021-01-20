Autus Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Autus Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 584 shares during the quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $404,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 80,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,953,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 158.2% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,398,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,771,000.

IVV stock traded up $2.95 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $380.05. The company had a trading volume of 7,095,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,465,183. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $372.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $346.56. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $220.28 and a 52-week high of $382.86.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

