Autus Asset Management LLC Purchases 176 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Autus Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $3,590,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $171,991,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 330,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,113,000 after purchasing an additional 17,990 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.5% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 496,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,605,000 after purchasing an additional 66,555 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $74.94 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $45.72 and a 52 week high of $75.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.35 and its 200 day moving average is $69.23.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

