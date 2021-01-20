Autus Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Autus Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,410 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,004,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its holdings in Stryker by 3.9% during the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 86,335 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $17,990,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 4.5% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 20,797 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,333,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 5.3% in the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 45,450 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 10,697 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.28, for a total transaction of $2,527,487.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total value of $1,163,050.00. Insiders have sold a total of 17,697 shares of company stock worth $4,168,737 over the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Northland Securities started coverage on Stryker in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $210.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $222.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.92.

Shares of Stryker stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $242.07. The company had a trading volume of 835,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,486. The firm has a market cap of $90.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $238.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.70. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $124.54 and a 1 year high of $247.44.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.74. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 30.51%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

