Autus Asset Management LLC Has $42.69 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

Autus Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,410 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 5.5% of Autus Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Autus Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares worth $42,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VB. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Motco bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded up $2.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $207.73. The stock had a trading volume of 982,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,376. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $95.51 and a 12 month high of $209.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.56.

