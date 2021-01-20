Automatic Data Processing (ADP) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 27th. Analysts expect Automatic Data Processing to post earnings of $1.29 per share for the quarter. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance at 5.51-5.74 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $5.51-5.74 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.44. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Automatic Data Processing to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $161.98 on Wednesday. Automatic Data Processing has a one year low of $103.11 and a one year high of $182.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 62.84%.

In other news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,855 shares in the company, valued at $456,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total value of $102,558.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,670.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,731 shares of company stock valued at $12,957,058 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ADP shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.00.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

