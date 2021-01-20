Aurion Resources Ltd. (AU.V) (CVE:AU) Director Lotan Holdings Inc. Buys 15,000 Shares of Stock

Aurion Resources Ltd. (AU.V) (CVE:AU) Director Lotan Holdings Inc. purchased 15,000 shares of Aurion Resources Ltd. (AU.V) stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.00 per share, with a total value of C$15,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,016,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,016,700.

Lotan Holdings Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 29th, Lotan Holdings Inc. purchased 20,000 shares of Aurion Resources Ltd. (AU.V) stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.06 per share, with a total value of C$21,200.00.

Shares of Aurion Resources Ltd. (AU.V) stock opened at C$0.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.07 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 9.18, a current ratio of 9.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Aurion Resources Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$0.42 and a 52-week high of C$2.08. The company has a market cap of C$75.13 million and a P/E ratio of -13.85.

Separately, Eight Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Aurion Resources Ltd. (AU.V) from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th.

About Aurion Resources Ltd. (AU.V)

Aurion Resources Ltd., an exploration company, acquires and explores mineral properties. The company explores precious metals, gold and vanadium deposits, and base metals. Its flagship project is Risti Project, which covers an area of 16,197 hectares located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in Northern Finland.

