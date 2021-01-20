Augur (REP) Trading Up 8.8% Over Last 7 Days

Augur (CURRENCY:REP) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 20th. One Augur token can currently be bought for $19.14 or 0.00055688 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Augur has traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Augur has a total market capitalization of $210.57 million and $27.31 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00056755 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.73 or 0.00505397 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00005416 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00040214 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002907 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,294.85 or 0.03766825 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002909 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00013061 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00015846 BTC.

Augur Profile

Augur is a token. Its launch date was November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Augur’s official website is www.augur.net

Buying and Selling Augur

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using U.S. dollars.

