Audius (AUDIO) 1-Day Volume Hits $1.85 Million

Audius (CURRENCY:AUDIO) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. During the last week, Audius has traded 16.2% higher against the US dollar. Audius has a market cap of $23.51 million and $1.85 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Audius token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000541 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002765 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00045348 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.56 or 0.00117625 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.51 or 0.00073270 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.63 or 0.00250451 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000760 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,142.91 or 0.97118078 BTC.

About Audius

Audius’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 120,000,000 tokens. The official website for Audius is audius.co . Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com

Audius Token Trading

Audius can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Audius should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Audius using one of the exchanges listed above.

