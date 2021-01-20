Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $41.85

Shares of Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $41.85 and traded as high as $42.10. Auburn National Bancorporation shares last traded at $40.35, with a volume of 4,556 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $143.89 million, a PE ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.85.

Get Auburn National Bancorporation alerts:

Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. Auburn National Bancorporation had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 23.80%. The firm had revenue of $7.24 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were paid a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation in the second quarter worth $82,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation in the second quarter worth $224,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation in the second quarter worth $284,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 165.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 3,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation during the second quarter valued at $368,000. 12.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN)

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for AuburnBank that provides various banking products and services in East Alabama. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and transaction deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, financial, agricultural, real estate construction, and consumer loan products; residential mortgage lending services; and other financial services.

Featured Article: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Auburn National Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auburn National Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.