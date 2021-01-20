Atticus Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 53.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,922 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,217 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Acorns Advisers LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $199,763,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 994,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,924,000 after buying an additional 317,152 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,509,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,778,000 after purchasing an additional 184,456 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,253,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,541,000 after purchasing an additional 179,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,607,000.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $245.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,532,414. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $117.87 and a 52-week high of $245.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $230.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.86.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

