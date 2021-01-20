Atticus Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 30.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 501 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,834 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 10.6% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in NVIDIA by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,433 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 0.3% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,588 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,107,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on NVDA. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $643.00 to $672.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 target price (up previously from $525.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, New Street Research lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $548.92.

Shares of NVDA traded up $12.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $533.51. 167,818 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,144,471. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $180.68 and a twelve month high of $589.07. The stock has a market cap of $330.24 billion, a PE ratio of 85.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $527.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $503.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.34. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.94%.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total value of $188,227.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.85, for a total value of $98,022.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,251 shares in the company, valued at $662,842.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,824 shares of company stock worth $2,587,435. 4.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

