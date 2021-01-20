Atticus Wealth Management LLC Has $397,000 Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 432.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,795 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Betterment LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,130,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,865,000 after purchasing an additional 192,672 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,358,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,572,000 after purchasing an additional 190,711 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,484,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,191,000 after purchasing an additional 15,117 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.0% in the third quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 687,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,032,000 after purchasing an additional 32,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% in the third quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 622,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,894,000 after purchasing an additional 3,764 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.48 on Wednesday, hitting $152.13. The stock had a trading volume of 23,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,319. The business’s 50 day moving average is $143.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.35. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $73.32 and a twelve month high of $153.42.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

