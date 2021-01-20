Atticus Wealth Management LLC Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,474 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IGSB. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 746.3% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 47.1% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IGSB traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,547,344. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.21 and a 1-year high of $55.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.00.

