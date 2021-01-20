Atticus Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 826 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Tesla by 23.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,459 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 1,259.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,433 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 330.1% in the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 5,565 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,387,000 after buying an additional 4,271 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its position in Tesla by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,215 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,883 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,740,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TSLA stock traded up $4.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $848.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 666,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,232,266. The company’s fifty day moving average is $702.34 and its 200-day moving average is $470.13. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.10 and a 1 year high of $884.49. The company has a market capitalization of $804.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,695.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.54. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $833.75, for a total transaction of $8,337,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,736,522.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 43,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.98, for a total value of $18,228,107.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,318,007.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 195,393 shares of company stock valued at $99,974,756. 23.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Tesla from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Tesla to $500.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $516.00 to $788.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Tesla from $451.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Edward Jones assumed coverage on Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $325.36.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

