Atticus Wealth Management LLC Buys 579 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 9,650.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City Holding Co. boosted its position in Dollar General by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 19,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,156,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Dollar General by 417.1% during the third quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 6,135 shares during the period. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,984,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 40,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,446,000 after acquiring an additional 15,801 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. 90.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DG traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $206.23. 36,505 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,935,191. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $50.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $125.00 and a fifty-two week high of $225.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $212.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.02.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.32. Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $223.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.71.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

