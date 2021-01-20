Atticus Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,309 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 942 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 0.9% of Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $876,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 224,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,944,000 after acquiring an additional 98,025 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 5,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.93 on Wednesday, hitting $142.01. 66,738 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,629,545. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $87.71 and a 52 week high of $143.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.