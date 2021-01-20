Atticus Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 660 Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexavest Inc. increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 395.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 101.1% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 914.3% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on ROK shares. Vertical Research raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $274.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.47.

NYSE:ROK traded up $2.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $263.92. 8,472 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 614,229. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.38 and a twelve month high of $267.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $251.47 and a 200 day moving average of $236.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.10. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 81.39%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 20,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.98, for a total value of $4,946,886.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,651,624.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Thomas Donato sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $382,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,563 shares of company stock valued at $15,078,957. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

