Atticus Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Bank bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 650.0% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 460.0% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

DVY stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $100.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,765. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $61.89 and a 12 month high of $107.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.97.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.