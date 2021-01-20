AT&T (T) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

AT&T (NYSE:T) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 27th. Analysts expect AT&T to post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $42.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect AT&T to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

T opened at $28.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. AT&T has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $39.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.07. The company has a market cap of $206.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.18%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.36.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

