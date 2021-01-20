AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Cohen Klingenstein LLC

Cohen Klingenstein LLC trimmed its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,257 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 41,400 shares during the period. Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $6,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 321,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,725,000 after purchasing an additional 20,352 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank grew its stake in AT&T by 2.1% in the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 76,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in AT&T by 6.4% in the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 1,033,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,470,000 after buying an additional 62,433 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its stake in AT&T by 1.0% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 95,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after buying an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its holdings in AT&T by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 49,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 4,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE T opened at $28.95 on Wednesday. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $39.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $42.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.18%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on T shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Barclays started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.36.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

