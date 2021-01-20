AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Position Trimmed by Centre Asset Management LLC

Centre Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 60.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,402 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 172,810 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 6.8% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 321,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,725,000 after acquiring an additional 20,352 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank grew its position in shares of AT&T by 2.1% during the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 76,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH grew its position in shares of AT&T by 6.4% during the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 1,033,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,470,000 after acquiring an additional 62,433 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its position in shares of AT&T by 1.0% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 95,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its position in shares of AT&T by 11.3% during the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 49,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 4,974 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on T shares. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of AT&T to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.36.

Shares of T traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,120,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,146,492. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $39.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.09.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $42.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.17%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 58.26%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

