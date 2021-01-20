AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.33.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 1st. National Bank Financial raised AT&T to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays began coverage on AT&T in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th.

Get AT&T alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of T. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $29.12. 946,945 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,146,492. AT&T has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $39.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $207.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.09.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $42.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AT&T will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.14%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Featured Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.