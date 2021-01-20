AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Forecasted to Post FY2025 Earnings of $3.42 Per Share

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for AT&T in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 13th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel anticipates that the technology company will earn $3.42 per share for the year. KeyCorp currently has a “Underweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on T. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James upgraded AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.36.

Shares of T opened at $28.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $206.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. AT&T has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $39.14.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $42.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.66 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.18%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,944,000 after purchasing an additional 6,382 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 7.1% in the third quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 165,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,728,000 after purchasing an additional 11,061 shares in the last quarter. First Financialcorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 21,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 91,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 7,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in AT&T by 5.6% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 105,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after buying an additional 5,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

