Atlas Brown Inc. Takes Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Atlas Brown Inc. acquired a new stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UL. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 91.0% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Unilever by 266.7% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Unilever by 97.5% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in Unilever by 834.2% during the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Unilever in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Unilever presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

UL stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,589,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,942,024. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.29 and a 200-day moving average of $59.85. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $44.06 and a one year high of $63.89. The stock has a market cap of $69.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

