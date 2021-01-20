Atlas Brown Inc. Sells 34 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Atlas Brown Inc. lowered its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 34 shares during the period. Humana makes up 1.7% of Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $3,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HUM. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Humana by 28.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,882,151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,056,304,000 after buying an additional 1,755,293 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Humana by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,720,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $711,913,000 after purchasing an additional 724,288 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Humana by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,841,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,900,962,000 after purchasing an additional 403,026 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP grew its stake in shares of Humana by 1,298.3% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 185,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,772,000 after buying an additional 172,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Humana in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,903,000. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Humana news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.76, for a total value of $1,963,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.27, for a total value of $288,903.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,879,352.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

HUM stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $407.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 886,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,883. The company has a market cap of $53.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $408.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $410.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $208.25 and a 12 month high of $474.70.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $20.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Humana’s payout ratio is presently 13.99%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist boosted their price target on Humana from $455.00 to $475.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Humana from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $473.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Humana from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Humana from $423.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $456.55.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

