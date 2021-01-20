Atlas Brown Inc. Purchases 259 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,221 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNY. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 3.5% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 1.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 16,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 0.9% in the third quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 24,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 2.8% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 5,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SNY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.67.

NASDAQ:SNY traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,651,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,871,915. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.26. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $37.62 and a 12-month high of $55.00. The stock has a market cap of $126.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.55.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.01). Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 14.49%. The firm had revenue of $11.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.82 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Sanofi will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sanofi

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe, Fabrazyme for Fabry, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio and Lemtrada for multiple sclerosis. It also provides Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Eloctate and Alprolix to treat hemophilia; and Cablivi to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.

