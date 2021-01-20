Atlas Brown Inc. Increases Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,925 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 3.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,531,546 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,765,879,000 after buying an additional 125,297 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Netflix in the third quarter worth about $1,654,518,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Netflix by 4.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,008,483 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,504,333,000 after purchasing an additional 140,674 shares during the period. SB Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Netflix in the third quarter worth about $1,024,473,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Netflix by 2.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,950,745 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $975,432,000 after purchasing an additional 50,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $525.00 price objective on shares of Netflix and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $575.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $590.00 to $634.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Netflix from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $540.46.

In related news, Director Rodolphe Belmer sold 2,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.52, for a total transaction of $1,043,478.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,031.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total transaction of $230,576,597.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,668,804.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 460,566 shares of company stock valued at $241,501,445. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded up $3.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $501.77. The stock had a trading volume of 10,051,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,115,977. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $513.56 and a 200-day moving average of $502.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $221.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $290.25 and a 12-month high of $575.37.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Story: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.