Atlas Brown Inc. Increases Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Atlas Brown Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises approximately 1.0% of Atlas Brown Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 439.7% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 136.8% in the fourth quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 57.9% in the third quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 3,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PFE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $40.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.87.

PFE opened at $36.73 on Wednesday. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $43.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.29. The company has a market cap of $204.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The firm had revenue of $12.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 51.53%.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,200,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,349,211 shares in the company, valued at $273,492,110. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

