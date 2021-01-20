Atlas Brown Inc. Boosts Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Atlas Brown Inc. raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 68.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,724 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Aua Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 57.3% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PM stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.90. 6,659,496 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,351,739. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.92. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.01 and a 12-month high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.49%.

PM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Argus cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.31.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

