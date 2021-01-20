Atkore International Group Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Short Interest Update

Atkore International Group Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 713,200 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the December 15th total of 611,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 496,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

ATKR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Atkore International Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $39.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Atkore International Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

NYSE ATKR traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.06. The stock had a trading volume of 3,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,646. Atkore International Group has a 1 year low of $10.85 and a 1 year high of $50.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.50. Atkore International Group had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 47.96%. The company had revenue of $477.42 million during the quarter.

In other news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 38,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total value of $1,366,779.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,004,422.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter J. Lariviere sold 12,828 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total value of $506,064.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,628,219.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,435 shares of company stock worth $3,658,874 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Atkore International Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Atkore International Group by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in Atkore International Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Atkore International Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Atkore International Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $298,000. Institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Atkore International Group Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

