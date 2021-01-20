Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Insider Joe Newell Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) insider Joe Newell sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total transaction of $131,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 116,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,195,896.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Joe Newell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 16th, Joe Newell sold 7,000 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $161,770.00.

On Friday, November 13th, Joe Newell sold 7,500 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.49, for a total transaction of $138,675.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRA opened at $19.02 on Wednesday. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.52 and a twelve month high of $28.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 2.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.42.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.17. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATRA. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 101.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $168,000.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ATRA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.22.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

