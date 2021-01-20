Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.73 Per Share

Analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) will post earnings per share of ($0.73) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Atara Biotherapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.11) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Atara Biotherapeutics posted earnings of ($1.36) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 46.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.89) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.33) to ($3.24). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($3.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.27) to ($3.21). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Atara Biotherapeutics.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.17.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.22.

Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock opened at $19.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.60 and a 200-day moving average of $16.42. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.52 and a 1-year high of $28.20. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 2.65.

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, COO Joe Newell sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.49, for a total value of $138,675.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,500 shares of company stock valued at $432,325. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATRA. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth $284,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 1.5% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 13.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 246,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,589,000 after buying an additional 28,638 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 15.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 35,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 4,637 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the second quarter worth $70,000.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

